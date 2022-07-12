Sawan month begins on July 14: Important dates, history and significance

The Hindu month of Shravan or Sawan -- corresponding to the mid-July-mid-August period in the Gregorian calendar -- will start on July 14 and continue till August 12 this year. During this month, Hindus worship Lord Shiva and fast every Monday -- called Sawan Somwar. The first Monday fast of Sawan will fall on July 18. Besides Mondays, Tuesdays are also considered pious and people dedicate it to Goddess Parvati.

According to the Drik Panchang, here are the important days for fasting this sawan:

First day of Sawan month - July 14, Thursday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 18, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 25, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 1, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 8, Monday

Last day of Sawan month - August 12, Friday

Sawan month: History and significance

It is believed that Lord Shiva saved the world by consuming all the poison that came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean). During the month of Shravan, devotees pray to Lord Shiva for good health and fortune. It is believed that fasting during this month pleases Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who bless their devotees with a peaceful and prosperous life.

The onset of the month of Sawan also marks the start of the Kanwar Yatra. During this annual pilgrimage, a large number of kanwariyas from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh come to Haridwar to collect Gangajal (holy water). The kanwariyas then return to their home towns and offer the Ganga water in local Shiva temples. What makes this yatra so challenging is the belief that the holy Ganga water should not be kept on the floor or any surface until it is offered to Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, some believers fast for 16 consecutive Mondays after the onset of Sawan. This is famously called the Solah Somwar vrat. The belief is that those observing the Solah Somwar vrat get blessed with an ideal life partner and a blissful married life.