English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia News

Savitribai Phule 192nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering her role in women’s education in India

Savitribai Phule 192nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering her role in women’s education in India

Savitribai Phule 192nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering her role in women’s education in India
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 3, 2023 6:33:06 AM IST (Published)

Savitribai Phule is one of the pioneers of the feminist movement who set up the first-ever school for girls in the country in 1848 at Bhide Wada, Pune.

Savitribai Phule, who is one of India’s first modern feminists, was born on January 3, 1831. Today, the country observes the 192nd birth anniversary of the great social reformer. She is credited for being India’s first woman teacher who worked for the upliftment of women and untouchables through education and literacy.

Recommended Articles

View All
Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read


Who was Savitribai Phule?
Savitribai Phule was born in Naigaon, Maharashtra. She was a child bride to Jyotirao Phule, who was also an activist and social reformer. Her husband supported her education and her social work which led to the establishment of India's first school for girls, Bhide Wada, in Pune in 1848. She is prominently remembered as Dnyanjyoti Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule.
Savitribai completed her teaching training at the American Missionaries institute in Ahmednagar and Pune's Normal School.
ALSO READ: CV Raman birth anniversary: Remembering one of India’s greatest scientists
She believed that education was necessary for the empowerment of the depressed class and women.
Her contributions and impact
It was not easy for the Phule’s to persuade women and the untouchables to study at a time when education was limited to a section.
At the ages of 21 and 17, Jyotirao and Savitribai opened schools for women in 1848 which was the first initiative by Indians for women's education.
By 1851, they had set up three schools and Savitribai was teaching 150 students. She established 17 more schools in the country. The couple also set up schools for Dalits and lower-caste women and encouraged all to attend school by offering them stipends.
 ALSO READ: Remembering legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary
Savitribai initiated Mahila Seva Mandal to create awareness about women's rights in 1852 and members of all castes were made to sit together.
She also led several campaigns against child marriage and supported widow remarriage.
The Phules also started the Literacy Mission in India in 1854-55 and the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society for Truth-Seeking) through which they aimed to promote Satyashodhak marriage, in which no dowry was taken.
For her contributions to the field of women’s education, Savitribai was called one of the “crusaders of gender justice” in a paper published in the International Journal of Innovative Social Science & Humanities Research, Indian Express reported.
 ALSO READ: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: Interesting facts and quotes of the Iron Man of India
Savitribai Phule was also a hard-hitting, radical writer and poet who questioned the Brahmanical hegemony and openly criticised social evils like Sati, child marriage, class distinctions, gender inequalities and the caste system.
Through her poems in Marathi, she advocated values such as humanism, liberty, equality, brotherhood, rationalism, and the importance of education among others.

Savitribai Phule 192nd Birth Anniversary: Remembering her role in women’s education in India

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MaharashtraPunewomen education

Next Article

Two constables suspended for dragging and hitting man on New Year's eve in Surat

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X