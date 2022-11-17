Satyendar Jain to stay in jail for now as Delhi Court refuses bail in money laundering case

The Delhi court pronounced the order on the bail applications of Jain and two others in a money laundering case.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is an accused in a money laundering case, faced a major setback as a Delhi court refused to release him on bail on Thursday. The court pronounced the order on the bail applications of Jain and two others in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Jain in the money laundering case on May 30 based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested over alleged hawala transactions and is currently lodged in Delhi Tihar Jail.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is alleged to have acquired shell companies in Delhi between 2009 and 2011. However, he has denied the allegations.

"The ED, during the investigation into the ongoing hawala case, found that accommodation entries worth Rs 5 crore were made by Jain through Kolkata-based companies," a source had told CNBC-TV18

The two accused, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, who are currently lodged in Tihar jail along with the AAP leader, had sought bail saying that both were not required for the investigation any further. However, the ED opposed the bail applications filed by them, saying that they may flee from justice or tamper with the evidence if granted the relief.

The ED had also argued against Satyendar's Jain's bail plea, saying the AAP leader and his associates looked to convert black money or cash into white by forging shell companies.

Recently, the financial probe agency had told the court that Jain was getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail. The ED had said Jain was provided with fresh-cut fruits/green salad by some unknown person directly in his cell. The CCTV footage showed an unknown person sitting with him and having discussions inside his cell, News 18 reported.