Supreme Court grants interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

The Supreme Court granted former Delhi Health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds with conditions. However, he cannot leave Delhi without permission and cannot make any statement before the media.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year in connection with a money laundering case over alleged hawala transactions. He was lodged in Tihar Jail since then.

Of late, he was facing health issues. Jain was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Delhi's LNJP hospital on Thursday after he slipped and fell in the bathroom of his Tihar Jail cell.

The former Delhi minister is already suffering a spine injury and wears a belt on his waist. He is also scheduled to undergo surgery soon, News 18 reported on Thursday. Before this, the AAP had said that Jain was suffering from “sleep apnea” , “needed a BiPAP machine while sleeping”, and “the weight of depression has settled upon him”.

Striking pictures of Jain emerged as he was taken to the Safdarjung hospital on May 22. The picture showed him with severe weight loss and a belt strapped around his waist as he waited for his turn in the central government hospital.

Earlier, Jain’s lawyer filed a bail plea before the Supreme Court claiming that his client is facing extreme health conditions and has “become a skeleton". Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg. "He is also suffering from various ailments," Singhvi told the court.

It was in this regard that the Supreme Court issued a verdict of granting interim bail to Satyendar Jain.