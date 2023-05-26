Supreme Court grants interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

English
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 12:06:58 PM IST (Updated)

    However, Satyendar Jain cannot leave Delhi without permission and cannot make any statement before the media.

    The Supreme Court granted former Delhi Health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds with conditions. However, he cannot leave Delhi without permission and cannot make any statement before the media.

    Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year in connection with a money laundering case over alleged hawala transactions. He was lodged in Tihar Jail since then.
    Of late, he was facing health issues. Jain was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Delhi's LNJP hospital on Thursday after he slipped and fell in the bathroom of his Tihar Jail cell.
    X