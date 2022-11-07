'Satyamev Jayate', tweets Hemant Soren after SC sets aside HC order in mining lease row

By Nishtha Pandey

The Election Commission wrote Soren a notification in May after becoming aware of the controversy, asking for his account of the mining lease that was granted in his favour when he held the Mining and Environment portfolios.

On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the appeals of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state government against a high court order accepting the maintainability of PILs in the mining lease case. In addition, the June 3 order of the Jharkhand High Court was set aside.

Reacting to the same Soren tweeted “Satyamev Jayate”. Soren has been accused of granting himself a mining lease as the state's mining minister.

सत्यमेव जयते! pic.twitter.com/38JLdRLmsq — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) November 7, 2022 “We have allowed these two appeals and have set aside the June 3, 2022 order passed by the Jharkhand High Court, holding that these PILs were not maintainable,” the bench said. “We have allowed these two appeals and have set aside the June 3, 2022 order passed by the Jharkhand High Court, holding that these PILs were not maintainable,” the bench said.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia had reserved its judgement on August 17 on separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Soren against the high court’s order that accepted the maintainability of the PILs.

Earlier, the apex court restrained the high court from proceeding with PILs seeking a probe into Soren's mining lease.

At an earlier hearing before the high court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of the state government and argued that the court had already decided on maintainability even before receiving all the documents.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Soren, had questioned the credentials of the PIL petitioner. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, had said criminal petitions should not be thrown out on technical grounds, as reported by news agency PTI.

In February of this year, Raghubar Das, the former chief minister of Jharkhand and national vice president of the BJP, said that Soren had abused his position by giving himself a mining lease, which involved both a conflict of interest and corruption.

Additionally, he claimed that the Representation of People Act's provisions had been violated.

Owning a lease violates Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts, etc, EC sources had said.

The issue is still pending with the poll panel.

A inquiry of alleged anomalies in the granting of mining leases as well as the dealings of some shell businesses purportedly connected to the chief minister's family members and allies was requested in the petitions before the Jharkhand High Court.

The high court said on June 3 that it was of the considered opinion that writ petitions could not be dismissed on the basis of maintainability and that it would proceed to hear the cases on their merits.

The high court was asked by the apex court on May 24 to first hear the preliminary objections to the maintainability of the PILs requesting a probe.

It had passed the order on a petition filed by the state against two high court orders in the matter.

It noted that three PILs have been filed before the high court seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the allegations of corruption, misuse of office, and money laundering against Soren.

(With inputs from PTI)