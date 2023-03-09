Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66

Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday, his close friend actor Anupam Kher informed.

“I know 'death is the ultimate truth of this world!' But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!,” Kher tweeted.

जानता हूँ "मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!" पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023 As per Indian Express, Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack in Delhi-NCR. His body is presently said to be at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram and will be brought to Mumbai later.

Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and went on to give many hits such as Mr India, Tere Naam, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural among others.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in. Actress Kangana Ranaut also expressed her condolences over the demise of the actor on Twitter. “Woke up to this horrible news. He was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director Satish Kaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man. I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti.”

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife and a daughter in Mumbai.