Sarva Pitru Amavasya: Check date, muhurat, significance and vidhi

Mini Pitru Paksha lasts for 15 days during which people offer food as tarpan to their ancestors.

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh, is an auspicious period in the Hindu calendar during which people pay respect to their ancestors. Pitru Paksha lasts for 15 days and ends on Sarv Pitru Amavasya. During this period people perform rituals and offer food as tarpan to their ancestors.

When is Sarva Pitru Amavasya this year?

This year Sarv Pitru Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, will be observed on September 25.

It is observed from the full moon to the next Amavasya and the Shradh period will culminate on Mahalaya day. With Mahalaya, the Devi Paksha begins which marks the onset of the Sharadiya Navratri season, which is dedicated to Maa Durga.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shubh Muhurat

Kutup Muhurta: 11:24 am to 12:12 pm

Rohina (Rahun) Muhurta: 12:12 pm to 01:00 pm

Aparahan (PM): 01:00 pm to 03:25 pm

Amavasya date starts: 03:12 am September 25, 2022

Amavasya ends on September 26, 2022, at 03:23 in the morning.

Puja Vidhi of Sarva Pitru Amavasya

On Sarva Pitru Visarjani Amavasya, people take a bath and wear white clothes and offer prayers to their ancestors.

On this day, tarpan is offered by putting black sesame seeds, raw milk, a piece of kush, and a flower in a copper pot facing south.

People also chant 'Om Pitru Ganay Vidmahe Jagdharinye Dheemah Tanno Pitro Prachodayat' while doing tarpan and praying for the peace of their ancestors.