    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Sarva Pitru Amavasya: Check date, muhurat, significance and vidhi

    Sarva Pitru Amavasya: Check date, muhurat, significance and vidhi

    Sarva Pitru Amavasya: Check date, muhurat, significance and vidhi
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Pitru Paksha lasts for 15 days during which people offer food as tarpan to their ancestors.

    Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh, is an auspicious period in the Hindu calendar during which people pay respect to their ancestors. Pitru Paksha lasts for 15 days and ends on Sarv Pitru Amavasya. During this period people perform rituals and offer food as tarpan to their ancestors.
    When is Sarva Pitru Amavasya this year?
    This year Sarv Pitru Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, will be observed on September 25.
    ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2022: Check date, timing and vidhi here
    It is observed from the full moon to the next Amavasya and the Shradh period will culminate on Mahalaya day. With Mahalaya, the Devi Paksha begins which marks the onset of the Sharadiya Navratri season, which is dedicated to Maa Durga.
    Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shubh Muhurat
    Kutup Muhurta: 11:24 am to 12:12 pm
    Rohina (Rahun) Muhurta: 12:12 pm to 01:00 pm
    Aparahan (PM): 01:00 pm to 03:25 pm
    Amavasya date starts:  03:12 am September 25, 2022
    Amavasya ends on September 26, 2022, at 03:23 in the morning.
    Puja Vidhi of Sarva Pitru Amavasya
    On Sarva Pitru Visarjani Amavasya, people take a bath and wear white clothes and offer prayers to their ancestors.
    On this day, tarpan is offered by putting black sesame seeds, raw milk, a piece of kush, and a flower in a copper pot facing south.
    People also chant 'Om Pitru Ganay Vidmahe Jagdharinye Dheemah Tanno Pitro Prachodayat' while doing tarpan and praying for the peace of their ancestors.
    ALSO READ: Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date, muhurat, vidhi and significance
     
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    NavratriSarvashradh

    Next Article

    CBI gives clean chit to Nirra Radia, tells top court no criminality found in intercepted conversations

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng