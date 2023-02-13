Sarojini Naidu 144th Birth Anniversary: Best quotes and verses we need to read

Sarojini Naidu played an important role in India’s independence journey. She worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders of the movement. But along with her political activities, she was also a talented poet and gifted speaker.

Sarojini Naidu was a renowned poet and a prominent figure in Indian politics and in the Indian National Movement. Born in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879, she is known for her work as a social reformer, advocating for women's rights, education, and abolition of the caste system.

She played an important role in India’s independence journey. She worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders of the movement. But along with her political activities, she was also a talented poet and gifted speaker. On her 144th birth anniversary, here are some of her famous quotes and verses from her poems.

“A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.”

“When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work.”

“I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian."

“Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease.”

Poems

“To quench my longing I bent me low

By the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow

In that magical wood in the land of sleep”

– Song of A Dream

“Till ye have battled with great grief and fears

And borne the conflict of dream-shattering years

Wounded with fierce desire and worn with strife

Children, ye have not lived: for this is life.”

– Life

“Shall hope prevail where clamorous hate is rife,

Shall sweet love prosper or high dreams have place

Amid the tumult of reverberant strife

'Twixt ancient creeds, 'twixt race and ancient race,

That mars the grave, glad purposes of life,

Leaving no refuge to save thy succouring face?”

– At Twilight