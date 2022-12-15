Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the Iron Man of India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel died of a heart attack in Bombay on December 15, 1950.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one of the most prominent freedom fighters who played a leading role in India’s struggle for Independence. Born in the city of Nadiad in 1875, Gujarat, he started off his career as a barrister and later forayed into politics. Having served as the president of the Indian National Congress, he was among the senior leaders of the party during the freedom struggle. Owing to his commitment to national integration in the newly formed India, he earned the moniker, ‘Iron Man of India’.

Sardar Patel uprooted the British government by organising multiple rallies. He persevered despite being imprisoned several times till the country gained independence. Having done exceptional work during his lifetime, he still continues to unite India.

He died of a heart attack in Bombay on December 15, 1950.

Here are some lesser-known facts about him on his 72nd death anniversary.

His official birth date is not October 31. While taking his matriculation exam he randomly picked October 31, 1875 as his birth date.

He got married to Jhaverba Patel at the age of 16.

. Patel passed his matriculation at the age of 22, which was relatively higher as compared to his peers at that time.

He contracted bubonic plague when Gujarat was struck by the pandemic.

He spent years away from his family while educating himself on borrowed books from friends.

Patel studied law and practised in Godhra, Borsad and Anand before moving to England.

Sardar Patel moved to England to study law when he was 36-year-old. He enrolled in Middle Temple in London's Inns of Court. He finished his 36-month course in 30 months and graduated first in his class.

His wife Jhaverba was diagnosed with cancer in 1909. She passed away in the hospital. Patel was cross-examining a witness in court when he received the note informing him of his wife's passing. Patel read the message, put it in his pocket, and carried on with his work.

His way of life had entirely changed by the time he got home from England. He spoke largely in English and used to wear suits. He used to smoke cigars, but he eventually gave up while with Mahatma Gandhi.

Once Mahatma Gandhi had visited the Gujarat Club to give a speech. Patel skipped Mahatma Gandhi's speech because he was playing bridge in the club at the time. He did not support Mahatma Gandhi's ideology at the time.

Patel was greatly inspired by Gandhi ji's Indigo Revolt in support of peasants, and after meeting Gandhi ji in 1917, Patel had a change of heart and joined the Indian Independence Movement.

He originally had no interest in becoming a politician. He did, however, run for and win the 1917 Ahmedabad municipal election at his friends' insistence.

Gandhi ji began the non-cooperation movement following the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, and Patel backed him wholeheartedly. Patel staged bonfires in several Ahmedabad locations, when he burned all of his English clothing and possessions and adopted khadi.