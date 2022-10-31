Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary: Interesting facts and quotes of the Iron Man of India

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated every year on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year marks the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was also known as the “Iron Man of India”.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was appointed as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950. Remembered for his dynamic personality and fighting spirit, Sardar Patel was among the leaders who fought hard for India’s freedom.

On his birth anniversary today, let's take a look at some of his most inspiring quotes and facts that everyone should know.

Facts

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed his Class 10 at the age of 22 years. He attended schools in Nadiad, Petlad and Borsad. Later, he went to study law in England at the age of 36.

Sardar Patel was not inclined towards politics. It was when he met Gandhi in Godhra that he changed his decision and decided to join Congress. He joined the movement to fight for the exemption of taxes in Kheda at the time of plague and famine.

The Iron Man of India contested elections from Dariyapur, which gave him his first win on January 5, 1917. Patel was elected as the councillor of the Ahmedabad municipality. He won the election by just one vote.

The leader had an indomitable personality. Time and again, he worked on various issues for the progressive growth of the country. He led the fight against untouchability, caste discrimination, women's emancipation in Gujarat and outside, and more.

Patel married Jhaverba when he was just 16 years old. Jhaverba passed away when he was 33 years old, but he never remarried.

Sardar Patel played a pivotal role in the political integration of the princely states.

Patel led the Satyagraha movement in Nagpur in 1923 against the British law of banning the hoisting of the Indian Flag.

Inspiring Quotes

Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.

Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.

There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls.

The main task before India today is to consolidate herself into a well-knit and united power.

A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our own weaknesses.