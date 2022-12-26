Santosh Kumar Yadav appointed NHAI chief, Subhasish Panda to be DDA's Vice Chairman

Subhasish Panda, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice chairman.

Senior bureaucrat Santosh Kumar Yadav, on Monday, was appointed as chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), according to a Personnel ministry order.

Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently additional secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

He has been appointed as NHAI chairman, the order said.

After the rate of construction slowed in the first seven months to accomplish only a third of the target, NHAI faces the challenging job of building over 50 km of highways every day in five months to finish the 12,000 km in FY23.

Just 4,060 km of national roadways could have been managed by NHAI between April and October as opposed to 4,450 km built during the same time of pandemic-hit FY22, a decrease of about 8.8 percent.

Although work has slowed this year, according to the most recent information from the ministry of road transport and highways, project awards are moving more quickly. However, the distance has been constant at 5,007 kilometres.

In April-October of FY22, NHAI could award just about 4,913 km of highways.

Ganji Kamala V Rao has been named Chief Executive Officer, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rao, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currently the managing director of the India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

Hitesh Kumar S Makwana has been named as Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajneesh, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will be the additional secretary and development commissioner of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the order said.

