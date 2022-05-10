Santoor maestro and music composer Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest. He was 84

Sharma had been suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis.

It was Sharma, who gave a classical status to santoor, once a little known instrument from Jammu and Kashmir. He adapted santoor to play Hindustani music and brought it on par with famous instruments such as sitar and sarod.

Shivkumar Sharma composed music for many Hindi films along with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia,

His son and disciple Rahul, a santoor expert, has been taking his father's legacy forward.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him," the prime minister tweeted.