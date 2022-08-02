Sanjay Raut accused of intimidation: Police seek original audio from complainant to identify caller

The Mumbai Police, who are probing the criminal intimidation case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, have sought the original audio recorded by the woman complainant. She is witness in a case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment fraud. An official said on Tuesday that once police receive the original audio clip, they will submit it to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina to identify the caller.

An FIR was registered against Raut at Vakola police station on Sunday for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman. The complaint was lodged by a witness in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

She claimed that she was given rape and murder threat in a typed paper, which was inserted in a newspaper delivered to her on July 15, a police official said. Recently, an audio clip went viral. In the clip, a male voice can be heard threatening a woman using foul language.

The official said the complainant had submitted the audio clip to the police in a pen drive, but the police want the original audio which was recorded in 2016. "Once we get hold of the original recording, we will seek the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to establish the identity of the caller," the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Police have invoked sections 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in their FIR against Raut

The complainant was provided security as requested by her.