Patra Chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail plea hearing on Sept 21

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Enforcement Directorate probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving Raut's wife and alleged associates.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody was extended by 14 days on Monday in the money laundering case linked to Patra Chawl land case. The hearing in his bail plea will be held on September 21.

The chargesheet copy was handed by the officers to Raut following the court's directive.

Earlier this month, Raut had filed an application in the special court hearing cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), saying the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta".

Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl is an area located in Goregaon, a northern Mumbai suburb. It housed nearly 672 homes spread over 47 acres of land. In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHDA) had handed over the project of redeveloping the Chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister company of HDIL (Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd). GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for the people there and develop flats for MHDA and sell the remaining land to private developers for GACPL's own development works. However, it has been 14 years since then that the tenant of Patra Chawl awaits their flats.

With inputs from PTI