    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Patra Chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail plea hearing on Sept 21

    Patra Chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail plea hearing on Sept 21

    Patra Chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail plea hearing on Sept 21
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Enforcement Directorate probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving Raut's wife and alleged associates.

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody was extended by 14 days on Monday in the money laundering case linked to Patra Chawl land case. The hearing in his bail plea will be held on September 21.
    The chargesheet copy was handed by the officers to Raut following the court's directive.
    Earlier this month, Raut had filed an application in the special court hearing cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), saying the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta".
    The Enforcement Directorate probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving Raut's wife and alleged associates.
    Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl is an area located in Goregaon, a northern Mumbai suburb. It housed nearly 672 homes spread over 47 acres of land. In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHDA) had handed over the project of redeveloping the Chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister company of HDIL (Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd). GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for the people there and develop flats for MHDA and sell the remaining land to private developers for GACPL's own development works. However, it has been 14 years since then that the tenant of Patra Chawl awaits their flats.
    With inputs from PTI
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    EDland scamsSanjay RautShiv Sena

    Previous Article

    Standard Chartered Wealth still bullish on Indian markets: CIO Steve Brice

    Next Article

    50 challans issued in Delhi last week for not wearing rear seat belts — Key points to note while fastening up

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng