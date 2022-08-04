Patra Chawl land case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to stay in ED custody till August 8

By CNBC

Mini The money laundering case pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and is related financial property transactions involving Raut's wife and alleged associates.

A Mumbai court extended the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till August 8. Sanjay Raut has been accused of money laundering in a case linked to the Patra Chawl redevelopment fraud.

Earlier, he was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate and sent to the financial probe agency's custody till August 4 . As his custody ended today, the court extended his custody for four more days, i.e. till August 8.

While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

The case details

The Patra Chawl case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the old row tenement in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and is related to property transactions involving Raut's wife and alleged associates.

The ED had earlier told the court that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over one crore rupees generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project. The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to his wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation. The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar district) and Padgha (in Thane district).

The assets also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

The agency is understood to have questioned the Sena leader about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.