Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Sandalwood tree stolen from Odisha Raj Bhavan premises

    Sandalwood tree stolen from Odisha Raj Bhavan premises

    Sandalwood tree stolen from Odisha Raj Bhavan premises
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The tree was cut on Tuesday and Raj Bhavan has lodged a written complaint at the Capital police station here.

    A sandalwood tree standing in the high security Raj Bhavan premises here was allegedly chopped down and stolen, police said on Thursday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Brands are quitting Twitter spending — but many won't make a public statement

    Brands are quitting Twitter spending — but many won't make a public statement

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    Fake fielding row explained: Why is Virat Kohli being accused of unfair play by Bangladesh fans and what does the law say?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The tree was cut on Tuesday and Raj Bhavan has lodged a written complaint at the Capital police station here.
    Police are verifying CCTV footages but there is no trace of the thieves so far, the police said.
    Also read: Ayurvedic Tour in India: Experience real peace of mind, body and soul
    Some suspects are under the scanner and the real culprit will be nabbed soon, the police added.
    Permission is required from the forest department at the time of harvest and transport of sandal wood, which is primarily used for extraction of sandal oil.
    India has imposed an export ban on sandalwood and instated conservation measures to protect the species in the country.
    Also read: Why is India getting cheetahs from Namibia
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    OdishaRaj Bhavan

    Previous Article

    Direct flights between India, China should start: Chinese envoy

    Next Article

    Vijay Mallya’s lawyer tells SC 'no communication from client', seeks discharge from case

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng