Indian Revenue Service officer and former NCB Mumbai head Sameer Wankhede has been transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai. This comes after an NCB's SIT investigating Wankhede into his team's probe into the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Wankhede is currently posted in Risk Management Division under the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. With his tenure yet to be over, this transfer is regarded as "unusual" by many.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier asked the agency to initiate a probe against Wankhede for the “shoddy investigation” in the drug case. The NCB , which recently filed a charge sheet in the case, gave a clean chit to Shahrukh khan's son Aryan Khan.

Wankhede later faced allegations by former senior NCP leader Nawab Malik of using a fake caste certificate for his government job. A probe is underway to verify the allegations.

The controversial officer was also in the news during his tenure as Mumbai NCB zonal director for his probe into the alleged drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Wankhede initiated an investigation against several Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty after claiming their involvement in drug consumption.