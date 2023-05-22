Sameer Wankhede and his wife 'receive threats and obscene messages' amid CBI probe into bribery case

Sameer Wankhede said he will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday regarding the matter and demand special security.

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claimed on Monday that he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving threats for the last four days. Wankhede has been accused of corruption and extortion in connection with the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

"My wife Kranti Redkar and I are receiving threats for the last four days and obscene messages on social media," Wankhede was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. He said he will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday regarding the matter and demand special security.

Wankhede and four others were booked by the CBI on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The former NCB officer was also accused of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case that unfolded in October last year.

On Friday, Wankhede got a relief from the Bombay High Court which directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action", such as arrest, against him till May 22.

Seeking quashing of the FIR, Wankhede alleged before the high court that the "draft complaint" in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case named Aryan Khan as an accused, but it was later replaced and Aryan's name was dropped.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

Meanwhile, Wankhede denied all the allegations against him. His petition in the high court provided transcriptions of phone chats with Shah Rukh Khan during the period Aryan was in NCB custody. It cited Khan as pleading with Wankhede to be kind to his son and praising the officer for his "uprightness".

(With inputs from PTI)