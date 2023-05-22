Sameer Wankhede and his wife 'receive threats and obscene messages' amid CBI probe into bribery case

Sameer Wankhede said he will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday regarding the matter and demand special security.

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claimed on Monday that he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving threats for the last four days. Wankhede has been accused of corruption and extortion in connection with the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

"My wife Kranti Redkar and I are receiving threats for the last four days and obscene messages on social media," Wankhede was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. He said he will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday regarding the matter and demand special security.