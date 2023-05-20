English
Sameer Wankhede Rs 25 crore bribery case: CBI questions former NCB chief for 5 hours

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 5:40:45 PM IST (Published)

The CBI on Saturday quizzed former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than five hours in a case in which he is accused of demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case, an official said.

The CBI on Saturday questioned former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for over five hours for ellegedly demanding a Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case, an official said.

Wankhede reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) around 10.15 am.
Talking to media persons while entering the agency office, Wankhede just said "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs). He didn't speak to media persons while leaving the office.
X