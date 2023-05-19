English
Big revelations against Sameer Wankhede in drug case ahead of urgent hearing in court today

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 1:19:49 PM IST (Published)

A report by the Special Enquiry Team (SET) red-flagged the "last-minute changes" in the information note, and several lapses and irregularities in the operation on the cruise ship conducted under the "monitoring" of Wankhede.

Sameer Wankhede, the former Zonal Director of the NCB Mumbai, moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Wankhede is under the CBI scanner for allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s family to let off his son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai Cordelia Cruise drugs case.
The matter has now been posted for urgent hearing at 2:30 pm on Friday. In his petition, Wankhede claimed that the action in the drug case related to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is being taken out of revenge.
