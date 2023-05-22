Bombay HC to Sameer Wankhede: 'Don't publish any material on WhatsApp, make press statements'

Cordelia drug bust case | The Bombay High Court also extended Sameer Wankhede's interim protection till June 8.

The Bombay High Court pulled up former NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede for "circulating" the purported WhatsApp chats between him and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It directed Wankhede to "not publish any material by way of WhatsApp or any other mode on the subject matter of petition or investigation..."

The court said this while hearing Wankhede plea seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in connection with the Cordelia drug bust case that unfolded in October 2021. Wankhede was accused of extortion in the FIR filed by the CBI earlier

Wankhede had reportedly attached WhatsApp chats between him and Shah Rukh Khan in his petition before the Bombay High Court where he sought relief to quash the CBI FIR against him.

When the high court judge asked Wankhede "what was the need for circulating the chats" when the matter was subjudice, the former NCB officers' lawyer said his clients "circulated what is in the petition. Not beyond that. The petition may be sealed", the Bar and Bench reported.

The bench also directed Wankhede to give an undertaking that he will not talk to the media about the case, appear before the CBI as and when called, and not tamper with evidence. "If these conditions are met, then the arrest will not take place," the court was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

Issuing an order on Monday, the Bombay High Court extended Wankhede's interim protection till June 8. Last Friday, the high court directed the CBI not to take any coercive against the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer till May 22.

The case against Sameer Wankhede

The probe agency booked Wankhede and four others for alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion threat, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, on a complaint by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The agency alleged that the NCB, Mumbai Zone, received information in October 2021 related to the consumption and possession of narcotics substances by various individuals on the private cruise ship and some of its officers conspired and obtained undue advantage in the form of bribes from the alleged accused.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three weeks as the NCB failed to substantiate its charges against him.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench, and PTI)