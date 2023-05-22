Bombay HC to Sameer Wankhede: 'Don't publish any materials on WhatsApp, make press statements'

Cordelia drug bust case | The Bombay High Court also extended Sameer Wankhede's interim protection till June 8.

The Bombay High Court pulled up former NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede for "circulating" the purported WhatsApp chats between him and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It directed Wankhede to "not publish any material by way of WhatsApp or any other mode on the subject matter of petition or investigation..."

The court said this while hearing Wankhede plea seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in connection with the Cordelia drug bust case that unfolded in October 2021. Wankhede was accused of extortion in the FIR filed by the CBI earlier

Wankhede had reportedly attached WhatsApp chats between him and Shah Rukh Khan in his petition before the Bombay High Court where he sought relief to quash the CBI FIR against him.