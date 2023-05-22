English
Bombay HC to Sameer Wankhede: 'Don't publish any materials on WhatsApp, make press statements'

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023

Cordelia drug bust case | The Bombay High Court also extended Sameer Wankhede's interim protection till June 8.

The Bombay High Court pulled up former NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede for "circulating" the purported WhatsApp chats between him and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It directed Wankhede to "not publish any material by way of WhatsApp or any other mode on the subject matter of petition or investigation..."

The court said this while hearing Wankhede  plea seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in connection with the Cordelia drug bust case that unfolded in October 2021. Wankhede  was accused of extortion in the FIR filed by the CBI earlier.
Wankhede had reportedly attached WhatsApp chats between him and Shah Rukh Khan in his petition before the Bombay High Court where he sought relief to quash the CBI FIR against him.
X