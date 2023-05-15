Sameer Wankhede case: CBI FIR reveals conspiracy to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan drug case | The CBI said in its FIR that Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail were taken as independent witnesses in one of the incidents in the instant case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed on Monday that two independent witnesses in the Aryan Khan drugs case had planned to extort Rs 25 crore from Khan who was arrested on charges of alleged possession of narcotic substances in 2021. The two independent witnesses named in the CBI FIR were Kiran Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail.

The details of the FIR filed by the FIR came a day after the probe agency booked Sameer Wankhede, the IRS officer and former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief, on charges of corruption, extortion and criminal conspiracy. Wankhede was the Zonal Director with the NCB when the drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, came to light.