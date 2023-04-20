Resuming the hearing on the same sex marriage for the third day, the Supreme Court on Thursday observed that homosexual relationships are recognised as stable, emotional relationship and are not treated as just physical ones.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that law pertaining to marriage has evolved significantly since the Special Marriage Act was enacted in 1954. The law allowed two consenting individuals a form of civil marriage outside of their personal laws.

“By decriminalizing homosexuality, we have not just recognised treating relationships between consenting adults of the same gender but we have also recognised that people who are of same sex would even be in stable relationships...a marriage-like relationship."

"By decriminalizing homosexuality, we acknowledge that homosexual relationships are not just as physical relations but something more of a stable, emotional relationship,” he said.

Later, the Chief Justice said, “There are no absolutes, as I said, even at the risk of getting trolled. And what happens when there is a heterosexual couple and the child sees domestic violence? Will that child grow up in a normal atmosphere? Of a father becoming an alcoholic, coming home and thrashing the mother every night, and asking for money for alcohol.”

He also questioned whether a marriage between two spouses required binary gender.

“It requires us to redefine the evolving notion of marriage. Because is the existence of two spouses who belong to a binary gender a necessary requirement for marriage?" he wondered.

Advocate Raju Ramachandran sought to dismiss Centre's claims of homosexual marriage being an urban elitist concept, saying he represented a couple from small towns of Punjab and Haryana, who had to move to Delhi for safety.

"Centre’s assertion that homosexuality is an urban elitist concept is incorrect and insensitive. Provision under Special Marriage Act for a couple to give notice, opens doors for families, busy bodies intervening and putting an end to relationship. Having to give notice under SMA is totally retrograde, should be struck down from all, even for heterosexuals," he said.