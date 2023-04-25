Traditional indoctrination a challenge, says Sweekar on acceptance of LGBTQ+ children

The journey towards acceptance for LGBTQ+ children is often a long and difficult one, marked by phases of denial and indoctrination. Ashish Garg, a member of Sweekar, understands this all too well. As a parent group, Sweekar has evolved over time to become a staunch advocate for the rights and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Garg explains that Sweekar's ethos is rooted in their own experiences as parents of LGBTQ+ children. They know firsthand the challenges that come with accepting and supporting a child who identifies as non-binary or queer. It can be a difficult journey, but it is one that Sweekar is committed to helping other parents navigate.

“We realize that the journey to acceptance has many different phases and it starts from a very abject denial of the fact that your child could be a non-binary or a queer child. It comes from the indoctrination that we have, you know, ingrained in us as we grew up in a very tight, traditional society,” she added.

Sweekar, a group representing parents of children from the LGBTQIA community have sent an open letter to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who is heading the Supreme Court bench hearing petitions on giving legal status to same-sex marriages. The letter states that they desire their children to find legal acceptance for their relationship under the special marriage act. They say they hope to see the legal stamp on rainbow marriages of their children in their lifetime.

Garg said, “We want to see a legal stamp on this so that you know there are no problems with regard to nomination, with regard to insurance, with regard to property issues, etc. I hope that that comes around. But we feel sorry for those people who do not see the writing on the wall who do not see how this will pan out.”

She added, “There have been countries who have come with very Puritan Victorian ideas and today, almost all of the other countries that we see are batting for same-sex marriage, many of them have accepted that.”

One of the biggest challenges that parents face when coming to terms with their child's LGBTQ+ identity is the indoctrination that has been ingrained in them by society. Traditional societal norms and values often place a great deal of emphasis on gender roles and heteronormativity. It can be hard for parents to break away from these expectations and accept their child for who they are.

The Centre has urged the CJI-led Supreme Court constitutional bench to leave the issue of legislation to Parliament as it hears pleas seeking legal sanctity for same-sex marriage.

Several petitioners have argued that rights to love is an essential feature of a free society and that certain basic rights are not subject to whims of the majority.

The Supreme Court on the other hand has reminded the Centre that society is evolving and questioned Centre's assertion that the call for same-sex marriage legalisation is an urban phenomenon.

The bar council too has urged the court to leave the matter to Parliament and has even said that over 99.9 percent of Indians are opposed to same-sex marriage but did not cite any data on such extrapolations.

