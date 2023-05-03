After 6 days of intense arguments in the Supreme Court, the Centre proposed a high-powered committee to deal with the concerns of the LGBTQ community. The submission was made by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

He submitted that this committee would have representation from various ministries. He also assured that his committee would be headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas that have sought a declaration from the court recognising the right of LGBTQIA persons to marry. Centre has maintained that the right to marry needs to be regulated and can be allowed only for union between biological males and biological females.

However, the Centre has also argued that while there is no fundamental right to marry, there is a right to love and the right to live together.

The lawyers appearing for the petitioners expressed reservations about the proposed committee. Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed that the changes being asked for the LGBTQIA community are wide and will require legislative changes. He expressed the fear that the Committee will be confined to merely administrative measures.

The SC’s 5-judge-bench, however, welcome the idea and pushed the petitioners to share submissions and recommendations with the proposed Committee.

The Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud observed that the petitioners’ demands were not as simple as they seemed. He noted that the prayer for same-sex marriage would be linked to and have a bearing on various laws.

Speaking to the petitioners, CJI observed that progress can be achieved through incremental measures.

Menaka Guruswamy, an advocate appearing in the case for one of the petitioners, made an impassioned argument about the aspirations and feelings of LGBTQIA persons in semi-urban and rural areas.

Justice Chandrachud, however, reasoned that the court could not be guided by the feelings of a group of persons and that there could also be voluminous submissions on how a different pocket of the population felt about same-sex marriage.

SC observed that if the court decides against the right to marry, it did not want petitioners to be left empty-handed. The court further observed that there is a wider acceptance of the right to co-habit and the right that flows from such arrangements. The SC pointed out that even the Centre supports the right to cohabit.

While addressing the petitioner’s fears, the SC asked if they were prepared to risk incremental gains, in pursuit of the larger objective of legal recognition of the right to marry.

Justice Bhatt on the 5-judge-bench observed that sometimes beginnings can be small. He further added Centre may look to offer solutions to practical issues arising out of cohabitation like joint bank accounts and nominees for insurance.