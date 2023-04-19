Same-sex marriage hearing LIVE updates: Laws must be same for all couples, say petitioners

'Laws ought to apply to both heterosexual and same-sex couples'
Rohatgi for petitioners | "The court may be pleased to direct that all laws were benefits ought to flow for married couples for heterosexual relations, also apply to same sex married couples. He added: "We have spent in carefully drafting this... so that there is an explicit declaration.. if we succeed then we should get an explicit declaration."
"It'll be a violation of SC order if..." — What a judge said on same-sex marriage
Justice Kaul said everything cannot change at once. "Once its recognised and you are married, later if people do not recognise you as married, then its a violation of our order if we agree with you...
Same-sex marriage LIVE | 'We need to go at least ahead in some areas'
Mukul Rohatgi for petitioners: "We are in a way revisiting something which has already been decided. We need to go at least ahead in some areas...at least in areas where the law is secular and not touching personal laws. He pointed out that judges' pension is only given to their spouse and "if a same sex couple member becomes a judge someday then how will they get pension".
Same-sex marriage case LIVE | Justice Bhat emphasis on taking personal law into account
Justice Bhat said the issue is that the court is not looking at the case as "a whole but in a truncated matter...thus for convenience we say ok under special marriage act...but others who are not aware of this civil form of marriage they are denied this right..,if they choose their religion they are out of it and the connection with personal laws..."
RIGHT NOW | Centre, petitioners argue over letter seeking views of states and UTs
Same-sex marriage hearing: Petitioners counter govt over letter to states and UTs
Appearing for the petitioners, Mukul Rohatgi told the SC that merely because the issue is in concurrent list, does not automatically mean that states also need to be made parties. The Centre earlier issued a letter seeking views of the states and UTs, when the case has been pending for 5 months, the lawyers said.
"We need to make submissions for the transgenders as well," Advocate Arundhati Katju told the Supreme Court after the government filed a fresh affidavit to make States and UTs parties to the case and hear them.
Same sex marriage case | Centre asks states to submit their views on same-sex marriage
The Indian government has in a fresh application requested the Supreme Court bench to make states and union territories party to the proceedings. It added that views of state governments must be taken into account since "marriage" is in the concurrent list. On April 18, the Department of Legal Affairs wrote to all Chief Secretaries of states to submit their views on same-sex marriage in case notice is not issued to them. According to Bar and Bench, the Union said states should submit their views in 10 days so that the Centre can present the case before the Supreme Court.
Will not go into personal laws, says SC on same-sex marriage plea
The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that it will not go into personal laws governing marriages. Justice Kaul said the has to look at the "enforceability of the right to marry". Meanwhile, another judges hearing the case asked the court to not "step into personal law issues" right now and focus only on the question that "can the Special Marriage Act be interpreted as...a gender-neutral situation".
However, Kapil Sibal said serious societal consequences of any SC decision on recognising marriage between same sex couples should be taken into account. "If this is not done as a whole then let it not be done at all," he said. "Piecemeal approach will hurt the community and their rights. What if a same sex couple separates, who gets custody of the child, who pays maintenance, SC needs to look at personal laws," he said. Read full story here
What is a Special Marriage Act?
The Special Marriage Act, 1954 is a law that provides a legal framework for the marriage of people belonging to different religions or castes. It governs a civil marriage where the state sanctions the marriage rather than the religion.
Who are the judges in the 5-judge bench hearing same sex marriage case
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.
Same-sex marriage case | What was argued on Day 1 — A roundup
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard petitions seeking the recognition of same-sex marriage in India. As the five-judge bench heard the pleas, several arguments were put forth regarding the right to marriage, stigmatisation of the LGBTQ+ community, the notion of a man and a woman and the Special Marriage Act.
During the hearing on day 1, the Supreme Court made it clear that it will not go into personal laws governing marriages and said the very notion of a man and a woman, as referred to in the Special Marriage Act, is not "an absolute based on genitals". Terming the issue involved in the pleas as "complex", the bench asked the lawyers appearing in the matter to advance arguments on the Special Marriage Act, a religion-neutral statue.
The statement came as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, referred to the ramifications for various personal laws if the top court were to validate same-sex marriages and gave illustrations from the Special Marriage Act, saying even it has terms like 'man and a woman'. "It is not the question of what your genitals are. It is far more complex, that's the point," the court observed.
Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal emphasised the issues of personal laws, adoptions, inheritance and maintenance. Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi sought a declaration that "we have a right to get married" and said the right must be "recognised by the state as under the Special Marriage Act".
The Centre, however, questioned the maintainability of the petitions. It had earlier said legal validation for same-sex marriages will cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.