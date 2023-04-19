English
Same-sex marriage case LIVE Updates: SC to resume hearing today — A look at arguments on Day 1

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 19, 2023 10:45 AM IST (Updated)
The Supreme Court the will resume hearing of the pleas seeking to legalise same-sex marriage on Tuesday. The hearing will take place after 10:45 am on Tuesday. On Day 1 of the hearing, arguments by court and advocates revolved around the declaration of the right to marriage, stigmatisation of the LGBTQ+ community, the notion of a man and a woman and Special Marriage Act. Follow LIVE Updates on the Supreme Court hearing of the same-sex marriage here:

What is a Special Marriage Act?

The Special Marriage Act, 1954 is a law that provides a legal framework for the marriage of people belonging to different religions or castes. It governs a civil marriage where the state sanctions the marriage rather than the religion.

Apr 19, 2023 10:28 AM

Who are the judges in the 5-judge bench hearing same sex marriage case

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

Apr 19, 2023 10:16 AM

When and where to watch Supreme Court hearing of same-sex marriage case

The hearing may start after 10:45 am. You can watch the live streaming here

Apr 19, 2023 10:06 AM

Same-sex marriage case | What was argued on Day 1 — A roundup

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard petitions seeking the recognition of same-sex marriage in India. As the five-judge bench heard the pleas, several arguments were put forth regarding the right to marriage, stigmatisation of the LGBTQ+ community, the notion of a man and a woman and the Special Marriage Act. 

During the hearing on day 1, the Supreme Court made it clear that it will not go into personal laws governing marriages and said the very notion of a man and a woman, as referred to in the Special Marriage Act, is not "an absolute based on genitals". Terming the issue involved in the pleas as "complex", the bench asked the lawyers appearing in the matter to advance arguments on the Special Marriage Act, a religion-neutral statue.

The statement came as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, referred to the ramifications for various personal laws if the top court were to validate same-sex marriages and gave illustrations from the Special Marriage Act, saying even it has terms like 'man and a woman'. "It is not the question of what your genitals are. It is far more complex, that's the point," the court observed.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal emphasised the issues of personal laws, adoptions, inheritance and maintenance.  Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi sought a declaration that "we have a right to get married" and said the right must be "recognised by the state as under the Special Marriage Act".

The Centre, however, questioned the maintainability of the petitions. It had earlier said legal validation for same-sex marriages will cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

Read more about the case and arguments here

Apr 19, 2023 9:44 AM
