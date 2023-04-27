The statement by more than 30 LGBTQIA++ collectives of law school students said that as future members of the Bar, it has been alienating and hurtful to see seniors engaged in "such hateful rhetoric".

More than 30 LGBTQIA++ collectives of law school students condemned the Bar Council of India resolution against legal recognition of same-sex marriages in a statement on Thursday. In a statement, they said, "The (BCI) resolution is ignorant, harmful, and antithetical to our Constitution and the spirit of inclusive social life."

The statement added: "It (BCI resolution) attempts to tell queer persons that the law and the legal profession have no place for them. We, the undersigned, are queer and allied student groups across Indian law schools."

"The passing of this Resolution is entirely unwarranted and a deplorable attempt by the BCI to illegitimately create influence for itself. The BCI must re-familiarise itself with the role envisioned during its establishment, look at the state of the Indian legal profession, and devote its resources to more pressing challenges - rather than needlessly entering constitutional debates," the resolution added.

The students said they are "most troubled by the BCI’s stunning disregard for constitutional morality. Our Constitution is a counterweight to majoritarianism, religious morality, and unjust public opinion."

The students belong to 36 law schools, including National Law University Delhi, Faculty of Law, Delhi University and Gujarat National Law University. Their statement said that as future members of the Bar, it has been alienating and hurtful to see seniors engaged in "such hateful rhetoric".

In a document titled "Representation against the bar council of India’s resolution on marriage equality", the students said they strongly condemn the BCI’s "regressive and queerphobic Resolution on marriage equality..."

What the BCI resolution said

On April 23, apex bar body BCI expressed its concern on the same sex marriage issue being heard in the Supreme Court. It opposed the hearing and said it would be "catastrophic" to overhaul something as fundamental as the concept of marriage and the matter should be left to the legislature.

The resolution was issued by the BCI after a joint meeting attended by representatives of all state bar councils. The apex body said any decision by the Suprme Court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of the country.

"India is one of the most socio-religiously diverse countries of the world consisting of a mosaic of beliefs. Hence, any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure, a matter which has far reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious beliefs should necessarily come through legislative process only, the meeting unanimously opined," the council had said.

It added that "any decision by the apex court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country".

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha is continuing with its hearing arguments on the pleas seeking validation of same sex marriage for the sixth day on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)