Same-sex marriage case in Supreme Court: A look at top 5 bizarre arguments

From same-sex parenting to marriage between "biological male and female" to "majoritism" to Special Marriage Act and personal laws, several factors are being weighed in during the daily hearing in the matter.

India's reaction to the arguments in the Supreme Court on the legalisation of same-sex marriage has been widely split and diverse. While the government has been demanding the matter to be taken up in Parliament, the Bar Council of India (BCI) passed a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages. The latter's move drew backlash from over 30 LGBTQIA++ collectives of law school students who said the BCI's resolution was "regressive", "queerphobic" and "ignorant".

The hearing in the Supreme Court, which started on April 18 , has been getting interesting day by day with the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre and advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the petitioners. From same-sex parenting to marriage between "biological male and female" to " majoritism " to Special Marriage Act and personal laws, several factors are being weighed in during the daily hearings on the matter.

Here are some bizarre arguments forth by lawyers:

1. The one on incest: The Solicitor General argued on Wednesday that "if sexual orientation is considered a valid reason for autonomy, a prohibition on incest could also become a subject matter of challenge in the future". HE presented a hypothetical scenario: "Please visualise a situation five years down the line. I am attracted to someone in the prohibited (degree of) relationship. Incest is not uncommon across the world and it is prohibited. Someone is attracted to their sister and claims autonomy and is doing something in the private domain. Now cannot this (provisions against incest) be challenged saying, 'How can this be prohibited?"

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud countered: "But this is far-fetched. Sexual orientation and autonomy cannot be exercised in all aspects of marriage. It cannot be argued that sexual orientation is so strong that incest be allowed."

2. The one on polygamy: The Solicitor General presented a similar argument for polygamy, saying, "People may say my choice is polygamy...arguments the way they are read for marriage...can be made, whether accepted or not is one thing, for challenging incest and prohibited degrees," as per Live Law.

3. The one on same-sex parenting: The SG said, "What I'm submitting is hypothetical - that there are studies which show that a single parent child is better than the child who doesn't see mother and father both." He said there is "more of a sociological problem- the rearing, development of a child" in same-sex parenting.

To this, CJI DY Chandrachud said, "They're real-life situations."

4. 'Who's the mother and wife?': The Centre argued that "if the custody (of a child) goes to a mother...then it has to be seen who is the mother...the mother will be who we understand and the legislature has understood the same.

On the domicile issue, the SG said, "...there is wife's domicile during her marriage...and it has to be decided who is the wife. Succession act provides father, mother, brother, widow, widower... if in this relation one partner dies then who is left behind... widow or a widower?...who will be the wife in gay marriage... and lesbian marriage..."

5. The one on "biological" man and woman: "If I am born with male genitals, but identify as a woman, how will I be treated under CRPC," the SG said during a hearing in the past.

To this, the Supreme Court held that "the issue is far from complex than merely your genitals". CJI DY Chandrachud said there's no such thing as an absolute concept of biological man and woman

(With inputs from Live Law and Bar and Bench)