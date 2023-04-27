Same Sex Marriage | Centre backs fundamental right to cohabit, CJI stresses on social impact

2 Min(s) Read
The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the submissions on behalf of the Centre on Day 6 of the SC’s Constitution Bench hearing. The five judge bench of SC is hearing a batch of pleas seeking the right to marry for same sex couples.
In what could potentially be the first sign of Centre hinting at middle ground, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted in SC that Centre recognises the right to love and right to live together as a fundamental right. In the same breath, however, he was quick to clarify that fundamental right to live together did not grant a fundamental right to seek legal recognition of the union.
In response, to the Centre’s submissions, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud observed that if the Centre acknowledges that living together is a fundamental right, then it would be the duty of the state to recognise and provide for social impact of cohabitation.
Also Read: Same sex marriage case: Law students condemn BCI resolution as 'regressive, queerphobic, and ignorant'
The CJI further observed that LGBT relationships existed much before the English landed on Indian shores. The CJI remarked that a visit to any temple would reveals mural recognising the existence of multiple hues of gender. He lamented that post 1857, India seemed to have imposed upon itself a Victorian morality.
In the course of the hearing, he also observed that even in the case of heterosexuals marriages, inability of one of the partners to procreate does not automatically mean that the marriage is nullified.
Day 6 of hearing in SC featured mostly the Solicitor General making his arguments before the SC. He had earlier argued that the petitioners are trying to reengineer the Special Marriages Act, which allows for a union only between a biological male and biological female. He submitted that the courts could not rewrite laws passed by the parliament.
He further reasoned that any declaration allowing same sex marriages would have bearing on over 160 laws. He gave the example of the Indian Penal Code, under which only a biological male can be charged with ‘Rape’.
The hearing in this case will continue on May 3.
