    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU as health deteriorates

    Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU as health deteriorates

    Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU as health deteriorates
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    According to the hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. Mulayam Singh Yadav is under treatment in the hospital since August 22.

    Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said. Family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health.
    While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav has left Lucknow for Delhi, SP state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.
    According to the hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. He is under treatment in the hospital since August 22.
    The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health."
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    akhilesh yadavMulayam Singh YadavSamajwadi Party

    Previous Article

    Ajay Bhadoo appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner, Akash Tripathi MyGov CEO in a senior level bureaucratic rejig

    Next Article

    Closing date of e-auction of mementos gifted to PM Modi extended till Oct 12

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng