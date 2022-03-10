Salt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Salt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Salt is an assembly constituency in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Salt legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Salt was won by Surender Singh Jeena of the BJP. He defeated INC's Ganga Pancholi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Surendra Singh Jeena.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Surender Singh Jeena garnered 21581 votes, securing 49.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2904 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.62 percent.

The total number of voters in the Salt constituency stands at 97035 with 49792 male voters and 47243 female voters.