Salman Khan gets gun license days after receiving death threat

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan reportedly received an "unsigned letter" issuing threats to them in June this year.

    Actor Salman Khan was issued an arms license after he applied for a gun license for self-protection following threat letters that he had received a few months back, reports said.
    An unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was reportedly found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai in June this year.
    Salim Khan had found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning, police said. He found the letter around 7.30 am-8.00 am in his and Salman's name, they said.
    The letter said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala ('Tera Moosawala bana denge'), ANI quoted police sources as saying.
    An FIR was filed in connection with the matter. It was alleged that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was behind the "threatening letter" to the Bollywood star.
    It was received by the superstar's family days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.
    Reports claimed that Khan has upgraded to an armoured and bulletproof Land Cruiser ever since the death threats.
    This is not the first time Salman has received threats. In 2018 when the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was underway, Bishnoi had allegedly threatened the actor because in his community blackbucks are considered sacred.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
