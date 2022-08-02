Saladbaba builds Ambrosia Organic Farm into India’s first organic brand

By CNBCTV18.COM

Ambrosia Organic Farm in Goa has undergone a radical evolution, surfacing as one of India’s leading organic brands with the diligence of Janardan Khorate, famously known as Saladbaba. David Gower and Michaela Kelemen, a foreign couple from London, founded the brand.

In 2008, Janardan Khorate, took over Ambrosia Farm from David Gower and Michaela Kelemen to dedicate his time to organic farming and elevating the livelihood of farmers and their families. Janavi Khorate, Janardan’s wife, a professional lawyer also empowers organic farmers with GST registration, legal assistance, and other matters. She wholeheartedly offers free advisory services to the organic farmers at Ambrosia Organic Farms.

In 2015, Janardan was named India’s youngest organic farmer for introducing a new line of organic, healthy products that received widespread acclaim. Janardan’s inventiveness enabled Ambrosia Organic Farm to achieve numerous achievements which include:

• Certified as India’s first rice cake manufacturer in 2015.

• Recognised as the Rising brand in Asia in 2017.

• Acknowledged as India's first manufacturer of fruit-flavoured peanut butter.

• Recognized as India’s first organic fitness food manufacturer in 2019.

• Received iconic organic food of the year, Times of India, for three years in a row, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

“We intend to continue our mission to support traditional organic farming and connect farmers throughout India," said Janardan Khorate.

Ambrosia Organic Farm donates 20 percent of its profits to the education of the farmers’ children and the young entrepreneur couple hopes to boost organic farming in India by facilitating farmers with skilled expertise and the right set of tools to grow chemical-free food.

Janardan Khorate aka Saladbaba also works with several orphanage homes in Goa to deliver nutritious meals and clothing to children. With his sheer determination, today, the company is valued at more than Rs 40 crore, up from Rs 10 lakh at its beginning.