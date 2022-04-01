There is no need to carry food for your fast during Navratri in trains this year. The Indian Railways has introduced a Navratri special menu for passengers during the nine-day festival that starts on April 2. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways, will offer home-like food to travellers at prices starting from just Rs 99.
Chaitra Navratri, which is also known as Vasant Navratri, is an auspicious period of nine days dedicated to Goddess Durga. This year, the celebrations will begin on April 2 and end on April 11. Devotees fast during the nine days and worship the nine forms of Durga (Nava Durga).
All passengers can avail the tasty treats directly from their seats on the train. IRCTC will serve starters and main course to the passengers. Keeping the festival in mind, all food will be prepared without onion, garlic and using sendha namak.
There will be two starters — aloo chaap and sabudana tikki. Aloo Chaap is a snack made of potatoes. Sabudana tikki, another favourite delicacy during fasting, will be served with creamy curd.
For the main course, travellers can choose from these four thalis:
To give a sweet ending to the fasting meal, passengers can book sitaphal kheer for dessert, which is made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream.
Food from the Navratri platter can be ordered from the IRCTC app or website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in. Passengers can also book orders by calling 1323. IRCTC has started taking bookings on tickets from March 28.