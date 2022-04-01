There is no need to carry food for your fast during Navratri in trains this year. The Indian Railways has introduced a Navratri special menu for passengers during the nine-day festival that starts on April 2. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways, will offer home-like food to travellers at prices starting from just Rs 99.

Chaitra Navratri, which is also known as Vasant Navratri, is an auspicious period of nine days dedicated to Goddess Durga. This year, the celebrations will begin on April 2 and end on April 11. Devotees fast during the nine days and worship the nine forms of Durga (Nava Durga).

All passengers can avail the tasty treats directly from their seats on the train. IRCTC will serve starters and main course to the passengers. Keeping the festival in mind, all food will be prepared without onion, garlic and using sendha namak.

There will be two starters — aloo chaap and sabudana tikki. Aloo Chaap is a snack made of potatoes. Sabudana tikki, another favourite delicacy during fasting, will be served with creamy curd.

For the main course, travellers can choose from these four thalis:

Paneer makhmali and sabudana khichdi Navratri thali — This will include aloo chaap for starters, singhadha aloo paratha, sabudana khichdi, paneer makhmali accompanied by Arbi masala. For dessert, sitaphal kheer will be served with this meal.

Kofta curry and sabudana khichdi Navratri Thali — For those who do not wish to have paneer can choose this thali which will include aloo chaap, sabudana khichdi, singhadha aloo paratha, kofta curry, Arbi masala and sitaphal kheer

Paneer makhmali with parathas — Paratha lovers can order this meal which will come with Arbi masala, paneer makhmali and singhadha aloo paratha.

Sabudana khichdi with curd — Ones going for a simple meal on the train can pick this favourite fasting delicacy. Sabudana is cooked with green chillies, mustard seeds, and roasted peanuts and is accompanied with curd.

To give a sweet ending to the fasting meal, passengers can book sitaphal kheer for dessert, which is made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream.