External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had this punchy retort as he explained that India and the other members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) — United States, Japan, and Australia — do not always need to see eye to eye in order to work together.

Jaishankar, speaking at a CNN News18 Townhall on Saturday, was responding to whether perception has changed regarding India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. India has abstained on at least eight United Nations votes and draft resolutions condemning Russia, and always insisted that a solution be found through dialogue and diplomacy — a stance that some prominent US politicians have described as "extremely disappointing".

"We have always been clear that everybody — all the members of the Quad — don't (need to) have identical positions on everything," Jaishankar said, adding that if that were indeed the case, then he could have asked the other three, "'Why are your positions on Pakistan not the same as mine?' It can't be that on Pakistan, everybody has the lowest degree of convergence, but on one other issue, we must all agree totally."

"And you know, the governments get it," he added.

The United States has warned other countries against doing business with Russia, but India has always been clear that it will put its' interests first, at least insofar as buying oil from Russia is concerned. At CNBCTV18's India Business Leader Awards recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, "I will put my energy security and my country’s interest first. If supply is available at a discount why shouldn’t I buy it?"

Jaishankar said in the three months since the war began, there has been a better understanding of India's position.

"Let's be clear, India's history with Russia is different from America's history, or Japan's history, or Australia's history. So it cannot be that if we have different histories — and to a great measure, different interests — that we will have identical positions," he explained.