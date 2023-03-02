Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, says talks focused on peace in the border areas

Qin’s visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreign Minister after his predecessor Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi in 2019 to attend talks on the border dispute with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers Meet in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers Meet this afternoon. Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas. We also spoke about the G20 agenda," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

This is Qin Gang's first bilateral meeting with S Jaishankar.

Earlier at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meet, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that global affairs should be handled by all through discussion. "We need to follow principles of dialogue on an equal footing and consensus-building through consultation."

Gang also said that the Global Development Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered a new option for stepping up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Ahead of the visit, Beijing had said it is ready to work with all to ensure that the gathering will send a "positive signal" on multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation.

Qin’s visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreign Minister after his predecessor Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi in 2019 to attend talks on the border dispute with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

-With inputs from PTI