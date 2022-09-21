    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    S Jaishankar discusses bilateral issues with Ghana, Comoros and Nicaragua leaders

    S Jaishankar discusses bilateral issues with Ghana, Comoros and Nicaragua leaders

    date 2022-09-21

S Jaishankar discusses bilateral issues with Ghana, Comoros and Nicaragua leaders

By PTI
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and "discussed our ongoing cooperation in the UN Security Council, especially on counterterrorism".

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday continued hectic diplomatic parleys with top leaders from around the world on the sidelines of the high-level UN General Assembly session here and discussed issues ranging from counter-terrorism cooperation to COVID-19.
    He called on Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and "discussed our ongoing cooperation in the UN Security Council, especially on counterterrorism".
    Jaishankar tweeted that he "appreciated the achievements of our development partnership". In his meeting with Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Jaishankar welcomed his appreciation for India's outreach in combating Covid-19 and dengue.
    "Discussed taking forward our development partnership and working together on maritime security," he tweeted. After his meeting with Foreign Minister Denis Moncada of Nicaragua, Jaishankar tweeted, "Interesting discussion on the global situation and its multilateral implications." .
