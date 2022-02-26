Don't move to borders without consultation: Indian Embassy to citizens stuck in Ukraine

In its latest advisory, the Embassy of India in Ukraine (Kyiv) has urged Indian citizens to not move towards border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials. The directive comes in the wake of a "military operation" by Russia in the eastern European nation.

A statement issued by the Indian Embassy today read, "The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens ." It added, "The Embassy is finding it really difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation."

The Embassy also pointed out that "staying in western cities of Ukraine" where there is access to accommodation and basic amenities "is relatively safer and advisable" compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation.

Meanwhile, Indian citizens stuck in the eastern cities of Ukraine have also been advised to remain in their current places till further notice. They have been urged to maintain calm and "stay indoors with whatever food, water, and amenities available".

Lastly, the Embassy also asked Indian citizens in Ukraine to exercise caution and be aware of their surroundings and recent developments.

This notification comes a day after the Embassy had, in another directive, said it is "working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary". The February 25 statement read, "Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints, are being advised to depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualise this option."

The students were also advised to carry their passports, COVID vaccination certificates, and cash (preferably in US dollars) for any emergency expenses. Also, they were asked to "print out the Indian flag" and paste it prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling.

Read Also |

Follow Russia-Ukraine war latest updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog