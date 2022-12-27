What we know so far of Vladimir Putin's critic and another Russian's death in the same Odisha hotel

The two deceased Russian tourists were part of a four-member group along with their local guide Jitendra Singh. one of the deceased, Antov, was a multi-millionaire who was on vacation to celebrate his 66th birthday.

A Russian tourist died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district on Saturday. Later identified as one of the richest Russian lawmakers and philanthropists - Pavel Antov, he was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel just two days after he lost his fellow traveller and dear friend - Vladimir Bidenov.

Antov, 65, was a multi-millionaire who was on vacation in Odisha's Rayagada region to celebrate his 66th birthday.

Earlier, Bidenov was found lying unconscious in his room on the first floor with a few empty wine bottles around him. The doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to the district hospital. Vivekananda Sharma, superintendent of police of Rayagada later said that Bidenov died after suffering a heart stroke.

Vladimir and Pavel were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists along with their local guide Jitendra Singh.

PTI reported a senior police officer saying that Pavel's death seemed to be a case of suicide. "Pavel was in depression due to the death of his friend," he said. However, Police said they are investigating Pavel's death from all angles.

The owner of the hotel where Russian tourists stayed seconded the police version saying, "the second tourist was mentally disturbed after his friend's cremation, he was found lying on hotel premises."

He added that both the deceased were staying in room no. 203 of the hotel.

One interesting fact being highlighted by several media reports is that Pavel had criticised Putin’s invasion of Ukraine citing it as “terror”. Putin, for long, has been accused by several countries and their leaders of silencing his critics through unlawful means.

Meanwhile, as the police continued their investigation, the two other members of the group were asked to stay back and coordinate.

"On the 21st four people came to stay in our hotel, two of them died while two are still here. We are waiting for their documents from the Russian Embassy. They'll leave," ANI quoted the hotel owner.

Meanwhile, Russian consul general in Calcutta stated the police see nothing suspicious about Antov’s demise.

