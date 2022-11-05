Russian President Putin praises Indians, calls them talented and driven

By CNBCTV18.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Indians by calling them talented and driven. Days ago, he had hailed the Indian Prime Minister by calling him a ‘true patriot.’

"India will achieve outstanding results in terms of its development - there are no doubts - and almost one-and-a-half billion people: now that's potential," he said in his translated speech, which was originally delivered in the Russian language, Reuters reported.

The Russian president was speaking on the occasion of Russia's Unity Day on Friday.

"The West had hammered historical nonsense into the heads of millions of people, including about the real course of World War Two and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany," he said.

Last week, Putin praised PM Modi's independent foreign policy. "PM Modi is one of those individuals in the world who is able to pursue an independent foreign policy in the interest of his country, and his people without any attempts to stop him,” Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, news agency PTI reported.

"It (India) attracts general respect from everyone in the world. A lot has been done in recent years under PM Modi’s leadership. He is a true patriot of his country. And this concept of his, ‘Make in India’, is a significant effort. (India) really has progressed in its development. A great future lies ahead of it,” Putin said.

With inputs from agencies