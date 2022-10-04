By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The accused Mikhail Shargin was arrested when he arrived in New Delhi from Kazakhstan in the morning on October 4.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Russian national in connection with the hacking of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main conducted in 2021. The examination was conducted online mode last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entrance exam was conducted by technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The accused Mikhail Shargin was arrested when he arrived in New Delhi from Kazakhstan in the morning on October 4. The CBI had issued a look-out circular against the Russian and he was detained following his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“He had hacked TCS Software which was the platform for the JEE Mains Exam in order to provide remote connectivity to control computer terminals of candidates appearing for the exam,” sources told NDTV.

ALSO READ:

The investigation agency had in September 2021 booked an FIR against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, their associates and touts for allegedly manipulating the prestigious examination. The accused were helping students in the examinations through remote access in a centre in Sonepat, Haryana.

“It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain class X and XII mark sheets, user IDs, passwords and post-dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of the country as security. Once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amounts ranging from 12-15 Lakh per candidate,” agency spokesperson RC Joshi added.

The CBI conducted numerous raids across NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore and Bangalore and recovered 25 laptops, seven desktops, 30 post-dated cheques, and other incriminating evidence.

Shargin had allegedly hacked into the iLeon software, which was used to conduct the examination in 2021. He also allegedly helped the other accused hack the system again to gain remote access.