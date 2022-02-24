Russian attack on Ukraine: PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen in a video of the meeting shared by official sources.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri who are not part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) were in the meeting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, also attended the meeting.

Also Read

“Prime Minister Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin tonight,” said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla adding that India’s focus at UNSC will be on de-escalation and honouring the Minsk agreement.

Shringla said the government is talking to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to help evacuate Indian nationals. “MEA has set up controls in Poland, Hungary and Romania to help in evacuating Indian nationals,” he said adding that 4000 Indians have left Ukraine in recent weeks.

(With input from PTI)