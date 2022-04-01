Russia won't defend India if China breaches LAC again, warns US

Top Indian-American US advisor and a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow, Daleep Singh, on Thursday said that no one believes that Russia will come to India's defence if China breached Line of Actual Control (LAC) again.

Singh was in India on March 30 and 31 to discuss the consequences of Russia's unjustified war against Ukraine and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. "Don't think anyone would believe that if China again breached the LAC then Russia would come running to India's defence. I came here in the spirit of friendship to explain the mechanism of our sanctions," Singh said.

Singh said that the US would not like to see a rapid acceleration of India’s energy or other imports from Russia . The US, the UK and other western countries have imposed sanctions on the Russia following the attack on Ukraine. The US has prohibited exports from Russia. "There are consequences for countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill these sanctions," said Singh.

He added that the US allies should not create mechanisms that prop up the rouble and attempt to undermine the dollar based financial system.