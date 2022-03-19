'Will donate body for science': father of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine

The father of the Indian medical student killed in Ukraine has decided to donate his son’s remains for medical research. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, 21, was a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, in the city of Kharkiv, which witnessed indiscriminate bombing by Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 forcing thousands of Indians, mostly students, to flee the former Soviet nation.

Naveen was reportedly killed while standing in a queue to buy food when a shell landed near him. He was one of 18,000 students who went to Ukraine to study medicine.

"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research,” Shankarappa told news agency ANI.

Naveen’s body will arrive in Bengaluru on March 21. Naveen was a resident of Karnataka’s Haveri district and the state government has given the family Rs 25 lakh and promised a job for a family member.

"My son's body will reach Bengaluru on 21st at 3 am. From there the body will reach our village by 9 am. Then we'll perform puja as per the Veera Shaiva tradition. Then we'll keep it for public view, and then we'll donate the body to SS Hospital, Davanagere, for medical studies,” said Shankarappa.